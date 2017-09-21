Who will be the odd man out in Red Sox’ playoff rotation?

Some picked-up pieces while trying to ensure I have everything packed and ready for a group fitness training in Albany this weekend….

-We all know who the Red Sox’s top two starters are going to be heading into the postseason – Chris Sale and Drew Pomeranz. But, that crucial third spot is up for grabs.

Eduardo Rodriguez seems like a logical choice, as he’s given John Farrell consistent innings all season, but does Farrell really want to roll out three consecutive lefthanders?

I’d have to put my money on Rick Porcello. His record is what it is, but the guy did win a Cy Young award last season. When his stuff is on, it’s on.

The fact that the third spot is up for grabs shows the versatility the Sox’ rotation has, and that it can match up with any team in the postseason. David Price could be a wild-card and could easily be stretched out if guys like Rodriguez or Porcello struggle. Doug Fister seems destined for the bullpen.

-Glad to see the Bruins giving former University of Maine winger Teddy Purcell a chance, after he was recently signed on a professional tryout contract.

Purcell was one game away from playing in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011 before Tim Thomas and the Bruins blanked Purcell’s Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 at TD Garden.

In his only season in Orono (2006-07), Purcell, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, racked up 16 goals and 27 assists, and Black Bear fans may remember that was the last time the program played in a Frozen Four.

Purcell has bounced around the NHL, having seen time with Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, Edmonton and Florida, so hopefully he finds a home with the Bruins and gives them some depth up front.

-Trivia question? Can you name the last Boston Bruins draft pick to play hockey at UMaine? Hint, it was a goaltender.

-The new-look Boston Celtics open training camp next week in Rhode Island. The camp storyline I’ll be watching: Who joins Kyrie Irving in the backcourt? Will it be Marcus Smart? Jaylen Brown? My guess is Brad Stevens will be doing a lot of shuffling.

-The NFL season is only two games old but Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick must be pulling out whatever hair he has left over the big plays his defense has been giving up. Yes, the Pats held the potent Saints to 20 points in Week 2, but two long Drew Brees passes led directly to points for New Orleans. Thankfully, Deshaun Watson is no Drew Brees.

-Paul Pierce is already comparing Celtics’ rookie Jayson Tatum to a mature version of Pierce. Celtics fans should hope The Truth is telling the truth.

-The Red Sox are 15-3 in extra-inning games this year. Will that grind help them or hurt them in the postseason? With a deep pitching staff, they should be fine.

-Trivia answer: Matt DelGuidice, who spent two seasons in Orono in the late 1980’s. He played in 10 games with the Bruins but saw a lot of time with the old Maine Mariners when they were Boston’s AHL affiliate. B’s fourth-round pick and UMaine freshman Jeremy Swayman hits the Alfond ice for the first time Oct. 1

-Sunday’s Patriots’ prediction: New England 34, Houston 13. The Pats take care of business at home against a Texans’ offense that has put up an aggregate 20 points against Jacksonville and Cincinnati.